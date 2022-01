DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Nick Guadarrama and Blondeau Tchoukuiegno scored 16 points apiece as New Hampshire topped UMass Lowell 67-61 on Saturday.

Nick Johnson added 14 points for the Wildcats (7-6, 2-2 America East), while Qon Murphy and Jayden Martinez each had 10. Tchoukuiegno also had seven rebounds.