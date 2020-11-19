Nets end up with Shamet after 3-team, NBA draft-night deal

The Brooklyn Nets traded the 19th pick in the NBA draft to the Los Angeles Clippers for guard Landry Shamet in a three-team trade Wednesday night with the Detroit Pistons.

Brooklyn selected Saddiq Bey for the Clippers, who sent Shamet to the Nets. Los Angeles flipped Bey, who played at Villanova, to Detroit for Luke Kennard.

Shamet, 23, is entering his third season. He split his rookie year between Philadelphia and Los Angeles, and spent all of last season with the Clippers. He averaged 9.3 points on 40.4% shooting from the field. In 132 career games, Shamet has a 9.2 average.

Shamet adds depth to a squad that should enter the season with the healthy Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, as well as a new coach Steve Nash. Brooklyn announced the hiring of Nash on Sept. 3, even though the 46-year-old has never coached.

“Contend and win a championship,” Nash said about the organization’s goals for the upcoming season. “It’s going to take time. It’s going to take patience. It’s going to take work.”

His job and the organization’s championship aspirations could receive a boost should GM Sean Marks trade for Houston guard James Harden. The league’s leading scorer has reportedly turned down an extension with the Rockets, saying he wants to play with his one-time Oklahoma City teammate Durant.

The Nets also had the 55th pick.