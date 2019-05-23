Nats manager Martinez fires hat, kicks dirt, ejected vs Mets

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez reacts in the dugout during the eighth inning of the team's 6-1 loss to the New York Mets in a baseball game Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington manager Dave Martinez was ejected in the eighth inning of a game against the New York Mets and didn't leave until making quite a scene.

Plate umpire Bruce Dreckman rang up Washington's Howie Kendrick for a strikeout as he tried to check his swing Thursday, then tossed the veteran player. Martinez charged from the dugout, spiked his hat and kicked dirt on home plate during an extended, heated argument.

Washington trailed 3-1 at the time and had already lost four in a row. Immediately after Martinez got ejected, the Nationals rallied for three runs.

After starting the season with postseason aspirations, the Nats entered the game 19-30, a record better than only the Miami Marlins, Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals.

