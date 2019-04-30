Nationals 3B Anthony Rendon to IL after missing 7 of 8 games

Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon (6) reacts to being hit by the ball by Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena (62) during the third inning of a baseball game against the on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Miami. less Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon (6) reacts to being hit by the ball by Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena (62) during the third inning of a baseball game against the on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in ... more Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Nationals 3B Anthony Rendon to IL after missing 7 of 8 games 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon is finally heading to the injured list with a bruised left elbow after sitting out seven of Washington's past eight games.

Rendon joins two other members of the team's starting infield on the IL: first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and shortstop Trea Turner.

Lefty reliever Dan Jennings' contract was selected from Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday so he could replace Rendon on the roster before Washington's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Nationals also designated right-hander Austin Adams for assignment.

Rendon was hit by a pitch on his elbow during an April 20 game against Miami, ending a 17-game hitting streak.

He missed the next four games, went 0 for 3 in one appearance, then skipped three more games for the Nationals, who entered Tuesday with a 12-15 record.

Rendon is batting .356 with six homers and 18 RBIs this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports