National champ Malone ahead at US Olympic gymnastic trials WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer June 24, 2021 Updated: June 24, 2021 9:18 p.m.
1 of10 Brody Malone competes on the pommel horse during the men's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Thursday, June 24, 2021, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Yul Moldauer competes on the horizontal bar during the men's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Thursday, June 24, 2021, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Sam Mikulak competes on the parallel bars during the men's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Thursday, June 24, 2021, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Brody Malone competes on the still rings during the men's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Thursday, June 24, 2021, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less 5 of10
6 of10 Stephen Nedoros competes on the pommel horse during the men's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Thursday, June 24, 2021, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Donnell Whittenburg competes in the floor exercise during the men's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Thursday, June 24, 2021, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Riley Loos competes on the still rings during the men's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Thursday, June 24, 2021, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Shane Wiskus reacts after competing in the floor exercise during the men's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Thursday, June 24, 2021, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brody Malone's rise is no fluke.
The 20-year-old NCAA and national champion surged to the lead at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Thursday night, posting an all-around score of 85.250 to make a compelling case to be on the plane to Tokyo regardless of how things go during Saturday night's finals.