National League Team Statistics

Through May 12 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Cincinnati 1120 173 277 58 4 47 163 .247 Washington 1017 111 249 42 1 31 107 .245 L.A. Dodgers 1230 180 297 56 10 42 172 .241 Arizona 1237 178 297 60 12 43 164 .240 Colorado 1153 160 275 50 9 36 153 .239 N.Y. Mets 953 104 225 36 2 22 98 .236 San Diego 1202 147 282 43 5 35 139 .235 St. Louis 1176 167 274 51 5 46 156 .233 Philadelphia 1174 151 274 48 4 40 143 .233 Miami 1158 141 266 51 8 33 134 .230 Atlanta 1137 162 262 52 5 51 156 .230 Chicago Cubs 1125 159 255 49 8 42 152 .227 Pittsburgh 1153 124 261 60 5 24 117 .226 San Francisco 1148 158 259 52 5 47 151 .226 Milwaukee 1200 135 258 45 4 41 132 .215 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA San Diego 20 16 324.0 243 111 382 2.83 N.Y. Mets 17 13 252.1 199 78 287 2.96 L.A. Dodgers 19 17 323.0 263 104 364 3.32 San Francisco 22 14 315.2 251 109 307 3.34 Miami 15 20 309.2 260 105 308 3.43 Milwaukee 19 17 324.0 248 118 375 3.58 St. Louis 22 14 317.0 252 149 295 3.72 Washington 13 18 269.1 210 120 261 4.01 Philadelphia 19 17 316.0 294 106 323 4.22 Pittsburgh 15 20 300.0 264 116 289 4.47 Chicago Cubs 17 18 308.0 291 142 322 4.50 Atlanta 17 18 306.1 298 130 330 4.55 Arizona 17 19 314.2 308 116 298 4.63 Cincinnati 16 17 294.0 252 143 319 4.78 Colorado 12 23 298.0 313 143 268 5.29 More for youSportsConnecticut softball top performances for Week 5By Will AldamSportsHere's what the Yard Goats home opener will look likeBy Scott Ericson