Nashville Predators Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, APRIL 23, 2021 Nashville Predators POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 9 Filip Forsberg 34 11 18 29 -8 14 3 0 3 116 .095 D 59 Roman Josi 41 6 23 29 -11 20 1 0 2 119 .050 F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 47 10 15 25 9 21 2 0 2 146 .068 F 64 Mikael Granlund 44 12 10 22 -4 10 4 0 1 67 .179 F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 42 12 10 22 6 14 2 1 2 75 .160 F 28 Eeli Tolvanen 32 11 9 20 -6 4 6 0 4 54 .204 D 14 Mattias Ekholm 41 6 13 19 11 10 0 0 2 92 .065 F 92 Ryan Johansen 40 4 13 17 1 20 1 0 0 55 .073 F 56 Erik Haula 44 5 10 15 1 14 1 2 1 68 .074 F 11 Luke Kunin 31 6 9 15 2 13 0 0 0 59 .102 F 21 Nick Cousins 47 4 9 13 0 41 0 0 0 53 .075 F 10 Colton Sissons 48 8 5 13 0 16 0 1 0 49 .163 F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 39 9 3 12 -4 4 0 0 1 61 .148 D 4 Ryan Ellis 28 3 8 11 -6 10 2 0 0 61 .049 D 57 Dante Fabbro 38 2 9 11 -1 23 1 0 1 57 .035 F 95 Matt Duchene 26 4 5 9 -13 4 1 0 0 58 .069 F 13 Yakov Trenin 37 4 5 9 1 16 0 0 0 48 .083 D 17 Ben Harpur 29 0 7 7 3 15 0 0 0 28 .000 F 25 Mathieu Olivier 29 3 2 5 -2 68 1 0 0 24 .125 D 5 Matt Benning 46 1 3 4 1 26 0 0 0 37 .027 D 45 Alexandre Carrier 15 1 2 3 0 4 0 0 0 26 .038 F 15 Brad Richardson 12 1 2 3 0 2 0 0 1 10 .100 F 84 Tanner Jeannot 7 2 0 2 0 2 0 0 0 7 .286 F 16 Rem Pitlick 9 0 2 2 3 4 0 0 0 9 .000 D 90 Mark Borowiecki 22 0 1 1 -2 38 0 0 0 18 .000 D 38 Jeremy Davies 15 0 1 1 1 8 0 0 0 17 .000 D 2 Tyler Lewington 1 0 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 3 .000 F 43 Sean Malone 1 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 1 .000 D 72 Frederic Allard 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 22 David Farrance 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 44 Erik Gudbranson 3 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 3 .000 F 47 Michael McCarron 5 0 0 0 0 16 0 0 0 2 .000 D 55 Luca Sbisa 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 36 Cole Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 84 Jarred Tinordi 7 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 8 .000 TEAM TOTALS 48 125 197 322 -19 459 25 4 20 1433 .087 OPPONENT TOTALS 48 137 230 367 7 385 37 2 23 1489 .092 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 74 Juuse Saros 29 1628 2.32 16 9 1 2 63 840 0.925 0 0 0 35 Pekka Rinne 23 1250 2.97 9 12 1 1 62 634 0.902 0 1 0 73 Kasimir Kaskisuo 1 15 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.0 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 48 2919 2.6 25 21 2 3 125 1477 .908 125 197 459 OPPONENT TOTALS 48 2919 2.56 23 17 8 4 123 1431 .913 137 230 385