Nashville 3, Detroit 2

Nashville 0 0 2 1 — 3 Detroit 1 0 1 0 — 2 Nashville won shootout 2-0 First Period_1, Detroit, DeKeyser 2, 19:03. Second Period_None. Third Period_2, Nashville, Kunin 4 (Josi, Benning), 3:32. 3, Detroit, Erne 9 (Djoos, Merrill), 12:02. 4, Nashville, Granlund 9 (Jarnkrok, Josi), 16:02 (pp). Overtime_None. Shootout_Nashville 2 (Johansen G, Josi G), Detroit 0 (Larkin NG, Zadina NG). Shots on Goal_Nashville 8-9-10-4_31. Detroit 9-6-9-3_27. Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 4; Detroit 0 of 2. Goalies_Nashville, Saros 12-7-0 (27 shots-25 saves). Detroit, Greiss 3-15-6 (31-29). A_0 (20,000). T_2:32. Referees_TJ Luxmore, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Pierre Racicot.