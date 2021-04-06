Skip to main content
Sports

Nashville 3, Detroit 2

Nashville 0 0 2 1 3
Detroit 1 0 1 0 2

Nashville won shootout 2-0

First Period_1, Detroit, DeKeyser 2, 19:03.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Nashville, Kunin 4 (Josi, Benning), 3:32. 3, Detroit, Erne 9 (Djoos, Merrill), 12:02. 4, Nashville, Granlund 9 (Jarnkrok, Josi), 16:02 (pp).

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Nashville 2 (Johansen G, Josi G), Detroit 0 (Larkin NG, Zadina NG).

Shots on Goal_Nashville 8-9-10-4_31. Detroit 9-6-9-3_27.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 4; Detroit 0 of 2.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 12-7-0 (27 shots-25 saves). Detroit, Greiss 3-15-6 (31-29).

A_0 (20,000). T_2:32.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Pierre Racicot.

More for you