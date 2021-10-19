Skip to main content
Nashville 2, Los Angeles 1

Los Angeles 0 1 0 1
Nashville 0 0 2 2

First Period_None. Penalties_Roy, LA (Interference), 10:51.

Second Period_1, Los Angeles, Kopitar 5 (Brown, Doughty), 4:38. Penalties_Jeannot, NSH (Hooking), 10:01; Doughty, LA (Interference on breakaway (Penalty Shot)), 19:35; Walker, LA (Cross Checking), 20:00.

Third Period_2, Nashville, Duchene 1 (Josi, Granlund), 1:07 (pp). 3, Nashville, Jeannot 1 (Sissons, Carrier), 5:06. Penalties_Johansen, NSH (Holding), 10:21.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 7-10-9_26. Nashville 13-10-8_31.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 2; Nashville 1 of 2.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Petersen 1-0-0 (31 shots-29 saves). Nashville, Saros 0-2-0 (26-25).

A_0 (17,113). T_2:26.

Referees_Brandon Blandina, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Bryan Pancich.