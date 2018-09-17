Naomi Osaka shows deep Japanese roots by watching sumo

Naomi Osaka shows deep Japanese roots by watching sumo

TOKYO (AP) — Naomi Osaka showed how deep her Japanese roots run: She went to watch Japan's national sport of sumo and said she liked it.

Osaka is in Tokyo this week to play in the Pan Pacific Open, just a week after she won the U.S. Open to become the first Japanese woman to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Osaka was born in Japan to a Haitian father and Japanese mother. She has spent most of her life in the United States and lives in Florida, but is sure to represent Japan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Osaka says "I thought it was really cool, because they're so flexible and they're also very strong."

Osaka is seeded third in Tokyo and had a bye in the first round.

