NWSL announces new executive group after harassment scandal Oct. 3, 2021
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Following the resignation of the National Women's Soccer League commissioner amid a sexual harassment and misconduct scandal involving a longtime coach, a three-woman executive committee has been formed to oversee league operations.
The NWSL also launched an independent investigation Sunday into its handling of abuse claims. The league was rocked this week when two former players came forward with allegations of harassment, including sexual coercion, against North Carolina Courage coach Raul Riley.
