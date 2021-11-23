Skip to main content
NORTH ALABAMA 105, OAKWOOD UNIVERSITY 50

FG FT Reb
OAKWOOD UNIVERSITY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Booker 19 2-3 0-0 1-4 0 0 4
Prophete 23 3-7 0-0 2-2 0 3 6
Stewart 28 2-8 3-4 0-3 2 4 8
M.Brown 11 0-3 0-0 0-4 0 1 0
Jones 18 4-6 0-1 1-1 0 1 9
Dickerson 19 1-8 1-2 0-2 1 0 3
Dorsey 17 2-4 4-5 2-8 0 2 8
Hudson 13 0-2 4-5 2-3 0 1 4
Fuller 11 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 2 3
Perry 10 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Williams 10 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
McGhee 9 0-0 3-4 0-1 0 0 3
Rodgers-Olive 7 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Horton 5 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 2
Totals 200 16-51 15-21 9-30 3 15 50

Percentages: FG .314, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Fuller 1-2, Jones 1-3, Stewart 1-4, Dickerson 0-2, M.Brown 0-2, Perry 0-2, Rodgers-Olive 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Booker 2).

Turnovers: 32 (Dickerson 6, Hudson 5, Dorsey 4, Jones 4, Perry 3, Stewart 3, Rodgers-Olive 2, Booker, Fuller, M.Brown, McGhee).

Steals: 7 (Jones 2, Dickerson, Dorsey, Prophete, Stewart, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NORTH ALABAMA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Chatman 14 2-6 0-0 2-5 1 3 4
Forrest 18 2-3 2-2 5-8 1 2 6
Youngblood 13 5-7 0-0 0-0 2 2 15
Blackmon 19 1-5 6-6 0-2 3 3 9
Brim 18 3-4 2-2 0-3 2 2 11
Ortiz 25 5-13 0-0 0-2 3 3 14
D.Brown 18 4-9 4-4 1-3 3 2 12
Figueroa 14 4-8 0-0 2-4 2 1 9
Momar Cisse 13 3-4 0-0 0-3 0 2 6
Soucie 13 3-6 1-2 3-3 1 1 7
Howell 11 1-5 1-2 1-4 0 2 4
Agbaosi 10 1-3 2-2 0-2 1 0 4
Matic 9 1-1 0-0 1-3 1 0 2
Wright 5 1-2 0-0 2-2 0 0 2
Totals 200 36-76 18-20 17-44 20 23 105

Percentages: FG .474, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 15-37, .405 (Youngblood 5-6, Ortiz 4-7, Brim 3-4, Figueroa 1-3, Howell 1-4, Blackmon 1-5, Agbaosi 0-1, Soucie 0-1, Chatman 0-2, D.Brown 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Ortiz 2, Agbaosi, Blackmon, Chatman, Forrest, Momar Cisse, Soucie).

Turnovers: 14 (Brim 3, Figueroa 2, Forrest 2, Ortiz 2, Agbaosi, Howell, Momar Cisse, Soucie, Wright).

Steals: 20 (D.Brown 4, Soucie 3, Blackmon 2, Brim 2, Forrest 2, Matic 2, Ortiz 2, Agbaosi, Figueroa, Wright).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oakwood University 26 24 50
North Alabama 46 59 105

A_488 (4,000).