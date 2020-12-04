NO. 7 KANSAS 89, WASHBURN 54
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHBURN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Clausing
|23
|4-11
|0-2
|1-5
|1
|0
|8
|McKee
|21
|2-3
|0-2
|3-6
|0
|3
|5
|Geiman
|29
|3-9
|1-2
|0-1
|7
|2
|9
|Lewis
|26
|2-8
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|6
|Maschoff
|24
|1-9
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Nelson
|24
|2-7
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|5
|Deffebaugh
|16
|1-3
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|4
|2
|Williams
|16
|2-4
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|2
|5
|L.Braun
|11
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|9
|Ross
|4
|0-0
|3-4
|1-1
|1
|0
|3
|Carter
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Cordes
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Thorne
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-60
|5-14
|8-25
|12
|16
|54
Percentages: FG .333, FT .357.
3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (L.Braun 3-4, Lewis 2-3, Geiman 2-5, McKee 1-1, Nelson 1-5, Cordes 0-1, Deffebaugh 0-1, Maschoff 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Clausing, Williams).
Turnovers: 12 (Geiman 3, Maschoff 2, Thorne 2, Clausing, Deffebaugh, L.Braun, McKee, Nelson).
Steals: 10 (Maschoff 3, Geiman 2, Clausing, Deffebaugh, Lewis, McKee, Nelson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McCormack
|18
|7-8
|3-4
|3-6
|1
|1
|17
|Wilson
|20
|4-6
|2-4
|1-6
|0
|1
|13
|Agbaji
|24
|5-9
|2-2
|3-5
|1
|1
|16
|C.Braun
|22
|3-7
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|0
|9
|Garrett
|23
|3-6
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|0
|7
|Thompson
|22
|4-8
|2-4
|0-0
|1
|0
|11
|Harris
|17
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|0
|2
|Enaruna
|16
|0-3
|3-4
|1-4
|0
|1
|3
|Grant-Foster
|16
|2-6
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|1
|4
|Lightfoot
|11
|2-5
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|1
|4
|Muscadin
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|Jossell
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Teahan
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-61
|12-18
|14-46
|14
|10
|89
Percentages: FG .525, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 13-26, .500 (Agbaji 4-6, C.Braun 3-5, Wilson 3-5, Jossell 1-1, Garrett 1-3, Thompson 1-4, Enaruna 0-1, Grant-Foster 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Lightfoot 3, Garrett, McCormack).
Turnovers: 13 (C.Braun 2, Enaruna 2, McCormack 2, Thompson 2, Wilson 2, Grant-Foster, Harris, Jossell).
Steals: 10 (Thompson 2, Agbaji, C.Braun, Enaruna, Garrett, Grant-Foster, Harris, Jossell, McCormack).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Washburn
|32
|22
|—
|54
|Kansas
|49
|40
|—
|89
.