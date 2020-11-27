Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
WEST VIRGINIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Culver 30 7-12 1-1 0-1 2 3 15
Matthews 23 2-3 2-2 0-4 0 0 7
Tshiebwe 17 2-5 1-2 2-7 0 3 5
McBride 36 4-11 5-6 1-2 3 2 14
McNeil 37 2-9 4-4 0-3 1 1 9
Osabuohien 23 3-5 2-4 1-8 5 1 8
Sherman 22 5-8 0-0 1-2 0 1 12
Cottrell 4 0-3 0-0 2-2 0 0 0
McCabe 4 0-0 0-0 0-2 1 0 0
Bridges 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-57 15-19 7-31 12 11 70

Percentages: FG .439, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Sherman 2-3, Matthews 1-1, McBride 1-3, McNeil 1-5, Bridges 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Cottrell, McBride, Osabuohien).

Turnovers: 10 (Sherman 3, McBride 2, McNeil 2, Cottrell, Culver, Matthews).

Steals: 3 (McNeil, Osabuohien, Tshiebwe).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
W. KENTUCKY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Williams 31 4-9 2-2 2-5 1 3 10
Bassey 18 7-11 1-1 2-8 0 3 15
Anderson 27 5-7 0-0 0-3 2 2 10
Cooper 26 1-8 2-3 1-3 2 2 4
Hollingsworth 31 5-13 1-2 1-1 3 0 13
Frampton 24 2-6 0-0 0-3 1 3 6
McKnight 14 1-3 0-0 0-0 3 2 2
Rawls 14 1-3 0-0 0-1 1 0 2
Osawe 12 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 1 2
Cozart 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-62 6-8 7-26 13 16 64

Percentages: FG .435, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Hollingsworth 2-4, Frampton 2-5, Anderson 0-1, Bassey 0-1, Osawe 0-1, Rawls 0-1, Cooper 0-2, Williams 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bassey 2, Williams).

Turnovers: 9 (Bassey 2, McKnight 2, Anderson, Frampton, Hollingsworth, Rawls, Williams).

Steals: 4 (Anderson 2, McKnight, Osawe).

Technical Fouls: None.

West Virginia 33 37 70
W. Kentucky 36 28 64

