NO. 15 WEST VIRGINIA 70, W. KENTUCKY 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WEST VIRGINIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Culver
|30
|7-12
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|3
|15
|Matthews
|23
|2-3
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|0
|7
|Tshiebwe
|17
|2-5
|1-2
|2-7
|0
|3
|5
|McBride
|36
|4-11
|5-6
|1-2
|3
|2
|14
|McNeil
|37
|2-9
|4-4
|0-3
|1
|1
|9
|Osabuohien
|23
|3-5
|2-4
|1-8
|5
|1
|8
|Sherman
|22
|5-8
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|12
|Cottrell
|4
|0-3
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|McCabe
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Bridges
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-57
|15-19
|7-31
|12
|11
|70
Percentages: FG .439, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Sherman 2-3, Matthews 1-1, McBride 1-3, McNeil 1-5, Bridges 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Cottrell, McBride, Osabuohien).
Turnovers: 10 (Sherman 3, McBride 2, McNeil 2, Cottrell, Culver, Matthews).
Steals: 3 (McNeil, Osabuohien, Tshiebwe).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. KENTUCKY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Williams
|31
|4-9
|2-2
|2-5
|1
|3
|10
|Bassey
|18
|7-11
|1-1
|2-8
|0
|3
|15
|Anderson
|27
|5-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|10
|Cooper
|26
|1-8
|2-3
|1-3
|2
|2
|4
|Hollingsworth
|31
|5-13
|1-2
|1-1
|3
|0
|13
|Frampton
|24
|2-6
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|6
|McKnight
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|2
|2
|Rawls
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Osawe
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Cozart
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-62
|6-8
|7-26
|13
|16
|64
Percentages: FG .435, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Hollingsworth 2-4, Frampton 2-5, Anderson 0-1, Bassey 0-1, Osawe 0-1, Rawls 0-1, Cooper 0-2, Williams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bassey 2, Williams).
Turnovers: 9 (Bassey 2, McKnight 2, Anderson, Frampton, Hollingsworth, Rawls, Williams).
Steals: 4 (Anderson 2, McKnight, Osawe).
Technical Fouls: None.
|West Virginia
|33
|37
|—
|70
|W. Kentucky
|36
|28
|—
|64
