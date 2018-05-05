NHL warns Bruins' Brad Marchand to stop licking opponents

Photo: Elise Amendola, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates his goal with left wing Brad Marchand (63) against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, May 4, 2018, in Boston. less Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates his goal with left wing Brad Marchand (63) against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series ... more Photo: Elise Amendola, AP NHL warns Bruins' Brad Marchand to stop licking opponents 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The NHL has told Brad Marchand to stop licking opponents or the Boston Bruins forward will face punishment.

Senior vice president of hockey operations Colin Campbell spoke to Marchand and Bruins general manager Don Sweeney on Saturday about Marchand's actions against Tampa Bay a night earlier. Marchand licked Lightning forward Ryan Callahan during Game 4 of their second-round series after appearing to do the same to Toronto's Leo Komarov earlier in the playoffs.

The league says Marchand has been put on notice that his actions are unacceptable and that similar behavior in the future will be dealt with through supplemental discipline. Marchand could be fined or suspended by the NHL if he continues to lick players.

After the game, an overtime loss that put Boston down 3-1 in the series, Marchand said Callahan punched him in the face four times and kept getting close, adding it was "nothing big."

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey