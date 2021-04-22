Skip to main content
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Thursday, April 22, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 45 25 52 77 16 18 8 0 9 160 15.6
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 45 22 42 64 25 20 10 1 6 133 16.5
Patrick Kane Chicago 47 15 43 58 1 14 3 0 3 161 9.3
Mitchell Marner Toronto 46 14 41 55 14 18 0 0 2 133 10.5
Brad Marchand Boston 42 24 31 55 22 40 3 3 4 106 22.6
Auston Matthews Toronto 42 33 22 55 13 10 10 0 9 174 19.0
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 39 17 36 53 26 28 6 0 2 164 10.4
Mark Stone Vegas 45 18 35 53 24 22 6 1 7 82 22.0
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 35 16 36 52 16 2 5 0 1 94 17.0
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 45 17 35 52 -5 12 3 0 4 98 17.3
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 45 18 34 52 9 22 4 1 5 137 13.1
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 43 26 26 52 24 28 8 0 6 147 17.7
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 47 16 33 49 5 24 4 0 1 99 16.2
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 46 20 28 48 8 26 5 0 5 117 17.1
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 46 14 33 47 -1 14 5 0 0 80 17.5
Aleksander Barkov Florida 41 19 27 46 12 12 4 1 4 149 12.8
Max Pacioretty Vegas 44 22 24 46 17 12 5 0 6 165 13.3
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 45 20 25 45 17 11 6 0 5 142 14.1
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 43 10 34 44 -3 10 3 0 3 99 10.1
Ryan Strome N.Y. Rangers 46 14 30 44 9 16 3 0 1 108 13.0
