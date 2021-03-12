NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Friday, March 12, 2021
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|28
|16
|32
|48
|9
|14
|6
|0
|4
|110
|14.5
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|28
|14
|28
|42
|19
|10
|7
|1
|5
|79
|17.7
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|28
|11
|29
|40
|9
|12
|2
|0
|1
|97
|11.3
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|28
|11
|26
|37
|11
|12
|0
|0
|2
|75
|14.7
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|25
|21
|14
|35
|5
|6
|8
|0
|7
|108
|19.4
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|26
|11
|23
|34
|2
|6
|2
|0
|2
|52
|21.2
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|26
|10
|22
|32
|2
|12
|3
|0
|1
|47
|21.3
|Anze Kopitar
|Los Angeles
|25
|7
|24
|31
|5
|4
|3
|0
|2
|56
|12.5
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|24
|12
|19
|31
|13
|16
|2
|1
|1
|56
|21.4
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|26
|10
|19
|29
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|48
|20.8
|Brock Boeser
|Vancouver
|30
|14
|15
|29
|-1
|10
|5
|1
|1
|71
|19.7
|Alex DeBrincat
|Chicago
|24
|15
|14
|29
|8
|2
|5
|0
|3
|80
|18.8
|Mark Stone
|Vegas
|22
|6
|22
|28
|13
|13
|1
|0
|4
|34
|17.6
|Aleksander Barkov
|Florida
|26
|9
|19
|28
|7
|4
|3
|0
|1
|90
|10.0
|David Perron
|St. Louis
|26
|10
|18
|28
|0
|16
|3
|0
|2
|67
|14.9
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|Winnipeg
|26
|13
|15
|28
|10
|7
|3
|0
|3
|81
|16.0
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|27
|10
|17
|27
|-4
|12
|3
|0
|3
|103
|9.7
|James van Riemsdyk
|Philadelphia
|24
|11
|16
|27
|7
|10
|7
|0
|0
|55
|20.0
|Ryan O'Reilly
|St. Louis
|26
|8
|18
|26
|10
|14
|2
|0
|1
|62
|12.9
|Sidney Crosby
|Pittsburgh
|25
|9
|16
|25
|2
|12
|3
|0
|2
|69
|13.0