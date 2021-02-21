NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|20
|12
|25
|37
|6
|12
|5
|0
|3
|78
|15.4
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|19
|9
|21
|30
|17
|10
|0
|0
|2
|47
|19.1
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|20
|10
|20
|30
|13
|6
|5
|1
|4
|52
|19.2
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|18
|18
|11
|29
|9
|2
|7
|0
|6
|75
|24.0
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|19
|8
|18
|26
|5
|10
|2
|0
|0
|69
|11.6
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|17
|9
|14
|23
|-1
|6
|2
|0
|2
|38
|23.7
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|16
|7
|15
|22
|2
|10
|2
|0
|1
|21
|33.3
|Anze Kopitar
|Los Angeles
|16
|4
|17
|21
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|36
|11.1
|Brock Boeser
|Vancouver
|21
|12
|9
|21
|-1
|8
|3
|1
|1
|56
|21.4
|Quinn Hughes
|Vancouver
|21
|2
|18
|20
|-13
|8
|0
|0
|0
|54
|3.7
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|16
|8
|12
|20
|-3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|32
|25.0
|David Perron
|St. Louis
|18
|6
|13
|19
|4
|12
|2
|0
|2
|45
|13.3
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|13
|4
|14
|18
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0
|54
|7.4
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|14
|5
|13
|18
|-1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|44
|11.4
|Aleksander Barkov
|Florida
|16
|6
|12
|18
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|55
|10.9
|James van Riemsdyk
|Philadelphia
|14
|7
|11
|18
|6
|4
|5
|0
|0
|32
|21.9
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|15
|7
|11
|18
|5
|2
|4
|1
|1
|55
|12.7
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|Edmonton
|20
|9
|9
|18
|4
|8
|5
|0
|1
|66
|13.6
|Alex DeBrincat
|Chicago
|15
|9
|9
|18
|6
|2
|3
|0
|3
|53
|17.0
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|Winnipeg
|17
|10
|8
|18
|12
|2
|2
|0
|3
|61
|16.4