NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|16
|9
|19
|28
|0
|10
|4
|0
|3
|61
|14.8
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|16
|8
|18
|26
|11
|4
|4
|1
|3
|44
|18.2
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|14
|6
|15
|21
|9
|8
|0
|0
|2
|34
|17.6
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|15
|7
|13
|20
|2
|8
|2
|0
|0
|54
|13.0
|James van Riemsdyk
|Philadelphia
|13
|7
|11
|18
|5
|4
|5
|0
|0
|30
|23.3
|Quinn Hughes
|Vancouver
|17
|1
|16
|17
|-13
|6
|0
|0
|0
|44
|2.3
|Anze Kopitar
|Los Angeles
|13
|4
|13
|17
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|30
|13.3
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|13
|5
|12
|17
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|31
|16.1
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|12
|6
|11
|17
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|30
|20.0
|Brayden Point
|Tampa Bay
|12
|6
|10
|16
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|37
|16.2
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|13
|6
|10
|16
|6
|2
|4
|1
|1
|50
|12.0
|Joe Pavelski
|Dallas
|11
|8
|8
|16
|5
|6
|6
|0
|2
|30
|26.7
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|13
|8
|8
|16
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|36
|22.2
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|Winnipeg
|13
|9
|7
|16
|11
|0
|2
|0
|3
|46
|19.6
|Brock Boeser
|Vancouver
|17
|10
|6
|16
|-5
|8
|3
|0
|1
|43
|23.3
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|13
|11
|5
|16
|7
|2
|3
|0
|5
|55
|20.0
|Mark Stone
|Vegas
|11
|3
|12
|15
|7
|9
|0
|0
|2
|22
|13.6
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|11
|4
|11
|15
|0
|10
|1
|0
|0
|13
|30.8
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|12
|5
|10
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|35
|14.3
|Alex DeBrincat
|Chicago
|11
|7
|8
|15
|3
|2
|3
|0
|2
|41
|17.1