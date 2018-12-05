NFL official on leave; accused of calling player vulgar name

The NFL has placed official Roy Ellison on administrative leave while it investigates an accusation that he called Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes a vulgar name during Buffalo's game at Miami on Sunday.

The league confirmed Ellison's status and the investigation Tuesday but provided no other details.

Hughes confronted Ellison in the tunnel near the locker room following Buffalo's 21-17 loss, and video of the incident shows him accusing the umpire of using a derogatory term. Hughes waved his index finger and shouted "I'll catch you. I'll catch you, guaranteed," before being pulled away by team officials.

Hughes afterward declined to elaborate.

Ellison was suspended in 2013 for making a derogatory statement to Washington tackle Trent Williams during a game.

Bills coach Sean McDermott on Monday said he was leaving the matter in the league's hands after saying he's spoken to both the NFL and Hughes.

AP Sports Writer Steven Wine in Miami contributed to this report.

