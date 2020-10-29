Recommended Video:

Week 7

TOTAL YARDAGE AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Kansas City 2788 943 1845
Buffalo 2637 679 1958
Houston 2573 594 1979
Cleveland 2551 1099 1452
Cincinnati 2528 692 1836
L.A. Chargers 2435 747 1688
Tennessee 2408 871 1537
Jacksonville 2401 676 1725
Las Vegas 2344 681 1663
Indianapolis 2179 588 1591
Pittsburgh 2152 778 1374
Miami 2126 631 1495
New England 2113 930 1183
Baltimore 2053 986 1067
Denver 1937 682 1255
N.Y. Jets 1851 732 1119
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Pittsburgh 1718 413 1305
Indianapolis 1728 530 1198
Denver 2035 654 1381
Baltimore 2039 654 1385
Miami 2161 745 1416
New England 2162 793 1369
L.A. Chargers 2197 678 1519
Tennessee 2411 779 1632
Las Vegas 2422 719 1703
Buffalo 2516 888 1628
Kansas City 2531 1049 1482
Cleveland 2662 645 2017
N.Y. Jets 2695 879 1816
Cincinnati 2766 936 1830
Houston 2923 1161 1762
Jacksonville 2971 998 1973
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Arizona 2934 1125 1809
Dallas 2926 713 2213
Atlanta 2807 738 2069
L.A. Rams 2700 971 1729
San Francisco 2678 964 1714
Tampa Bay 2603 740 1863
Carolina 2584 738 1846
Seattle 2551 777 1774
Philadelphia 2418 830 1588
Green Bay 2362 793 1569
New Orleans 2307 713 1594
Minnesota 2245 835 1410
Chicago 2156 589 1567
Detroit 2125 651 1474
Washington 2049 701 1348
N.Y. Giants 1977 687 1290
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
New Orleans 1970 538 1432
Tampa Bay 2039 462 1577
Green Bay 2102 660 1442
Washington 2164 863 1301
San Francisco 2167 744 1423
L.A. Rams 2190 703 1487
Detroit 2283 791 1492
Chicago 2394 838 1556
Philadelphia 2456 913 1543
Carolina 2458 868 1590
Minnesota 2482 762 1720
N.Y. Giants 2494 735 1759
Arizona 2649 918 1731
Dallas 2857 1248 1609
Seattle 2875 663 2212
Atlanta 2981 647 2334
AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
L.A. Chargers 405.8 124.5 281.3
Tennessee 401.3 145.2 256.2
Kansas City 398.3 134.7 263.6
Las Vegas 390.7 113.5 277.2
Buffalo 376.7 97.0 279.7
Houston 367.6 84.9 282.7
Cleveland 364.4 157.0 207.4
Indianapolis 363.2 98.0 265.2
Cincinnati 361.1 98.9 262.3
Pittsburgh 358.7 129.7 229.0
Miami 354.3 105.2 249.2
New England 352.2 155.0 197.2
Jacksonville 343.0 96.6 246.4
Baltimore 342.2 164.3 177.8
Denver 322.8 113.7 209.2
N.Y. Jets 264.4 104.6 159.9
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Pittsburgh 286.3 68.8 217.5
Indianapolis 288.0 88.3 199.7
Denver 339.2 109.0 230.2
Baltimore 339.8 109.0 230.8
Buffalo 359.4 126.9 232.6
Miami 360.2 124.2 236.0
New England 360.3 132.2 228.2
Kansas City 361.6 149.9 211.7
L.A. Chargers 366.2 113.0 253.2
Cleveland 380.3 92.1 288.1
N.Y. Jets 385.0 125.6 259.4
Cincinnati 395.1 133.7 261.4
Tennessee 401.8 129.8 272.0
Las Vegas 403.7 119.8 283.8
Houston 417.6 165.9 251.7
Jacksonville 424.4 142.6 281.9
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Seattle 425.2 129.5 295.7
Arizona 419.1 160.7 258.4
Dallas 418.0 101.9 316.1
Atlanta 401.0 105.4 295.6
Green Bay 393.7 132.2 261.5
L.A. Rams 385.7 138.7 247.0
New Orleans 384.5 118.8 265.7
San Francisco 382.6 137.7 244.9
Minnesota 374.2 139.2 235.0
Tampa Bay 371.9 105.7 266.1
Carolina 369.1 105.4 263.7
Detroit 354.2 108.5 245.7
Philadelphia 345.4 118.6 226.9
Chicago 308.0 84.1 223.9
Washington 292.7 100.1 192.6
N.Y. Giants 282.4 98.1 184.3
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Tampa Bay 291.3 66.0 225.3
Washington 309.1 123.3 185.9
San Francisco 309.6 106.3 203.3
L.A. Rams 312.9 100.4 212.4
New Orleans 328.3 89.7 238.7
Chicago 342.0 119.7 222.3
Green Bay 350.3 110.0 240.3
Philadelphia 350.9 130.4 220.4
Carolina 351.1 124.0 227.1
N.Y. Giants 356.3 105.0 251.3
Arizona 378.4 131.1 247.3
Detroit 380.5 131.8 248.7
Dallas 408.1 178.3 229.9
Minnesota 413.7 127.0 286.7
Atlanta 425.9 92.4 333.4
Seattle 479.2 110.5 368.7