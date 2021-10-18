Skip to main content
NFL Take-Aways Give-Aways

WEEK 6

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
TAKE-AWAYS GIVE-AWAYS NET
Int Fum Tot Int Fum Tot DIF.
Buffalo 9 6 15 2 3 5 = +10
Indianapolis 5 7 12 2 3 5 = +7
L.A. Chargers 6 3 9 4 1 5 = +4
Las Vegas 4 3 7 4 0 4 = +3
Miami 2 6 8 4 5 9 = -1
Baltimore 4 2 6 5 3 8 = -2
Cincinnati 5 1 6 7 1 8 = -2
Denver 4 2 6 5 3 8 = -2
Pittsburgh 2 3 5 4 3 7 = -2
Cleveland 2 2 4 3 4 7 = -3
Houston 6 2 8 7 4 11 = -3
New England 6 2 8 6 5 11 = -3
Tennessee 3 1 4 3 4 7 = -3
N.Y. Jets 0 4 4 9 0 9 = -5
Kansas City 4 2 6 8 6 14 = -8
Jacksonville 2 0 2 8 4 12 = -10
AFC Totals 64 46 110 81 49 130 = -20

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
TAKE-AWAYS GIVE-AWAYS NET
Int Fum Tot Int Fum Tot DIF.
Arizona 6 7 13 4 1 5 = +8
Dallas 11 3 14 4 3 7 = +7
New Orleans 9 1 10 4 1 5 = +5
Green Bay 6 3 9 3 2 5 = +4
L.A. Rams 8 2 10 5 2 7 = +3
Tampa Bay 7 2 9 3 3 6 = +3
Chicago 4 3 7 4 1 5 = +2
Minnesota 4 3 7 2 3 5 = +2
Seattle 2 4 6 2 2 4 = +2
Philadelphia 5 1 6 4 1 5 = +1
Detroit 4 3 7 4 4 8 = -1
N.Y. Giants 5 3 8 6 3 9 = -1
Atlanta 1 2 3 3 3 6 = -3
Washington 4 2 6 6 3 9 = -3
Carolina 4 2 6 7 3 10 = -4
San Francisco 1 1 2 3 4 7 = -5
NFC Totals 81 42 123 64 39 103 = +20
