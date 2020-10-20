Recommended Video:

WEEK 6

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE
Poss Pts TD TD% FG Score Score%
Tennessee 23 131 18 78.3 3 21 91.3
Cleveland 20 116 15 75.0 4 19 95.0
Buffalo 23 126 17 73.9 3 20 87.0
Kansas City 23 130 16 69.6 7 23 100.0
L.A. Chargers 13 73 9 69.2 4 13 100.0
Las Vegas 20 108 13 65.0 6 19 95.0
Pittsburgh 20 99 13 65.0 5 18 90.0
Houston 17 89 11 64.7 5 16 94.1
Baltimore 19 96 12 63.2 4 16 84.2
Jacksonville 23 109 14 60.9 5 19 82.6
Miami 26 132 15 57.7 8 23 88.5
New England 20 89 11 55.0 5 16 80.0
Indianapolis 23 108 12 52.2 8 20 87.0
Cincinnati 17 77 8 47.1 7 15 88.2
Denver 15 57 6 40.0 5 11 73.3
N.Y. Jets 13 42 3 23.1 7 10 76.9

DEFENSE
Poss Pts TD TD% FG Score Score%
L.A. Chargers 17 78 8 47.1 8 16 94.1
New England 14 64 7 50.0 5 12 85.7
Denver 16 67 8 50.0 7 15 93.8
Houston 28 133 16 57.1 7 23 82.1
Pittsburgh 13 65 8 61.5 3 11 84.6
Jacksonville 26 132 16 61.5 7 23 88.5
N.Y. Jets 24 117 15 62.5 4 19 79.2
Indianapolis 15 84 10 66.7 4 14 93.3
Kansas City 18 91 12 66.7 3 15 83.3
Cincinnati 21 115 14 66.7 6 20 95.2
Cleveland 24 131 16 66.7 6 22 91.7
Las Vegas 22 124 15 68.2 7 22 100.0
Buffalo 26 148 18 69.2 7 25 96.2
Miami 18 93 13 72.2 1 14 77.8
Baltimore 13 75 10 76.9 2 12 92.3
Tennessee 16 96 14 87.5 1 15 93.8

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Poss Pts TD TD% FG Score Score%
Seattle 18 111 16 88.9 0 16 88.9
Arizona 20 123 16 80.0 4 20 100.0
Tampa Bay 22 132 17 77.3 5 22 100.0
Minnesota 20 116 15 75.0 3 18 90.0
Philadelphia 15 91 11 73.3 4 15 100.0
Green Bay 21 110 14 66.7 4 18 85.7
New Orleans 21 116 14 66.7 6 20 95.2
San Francisco 21 108 14 66.7 4 18 85.7
Washington 17 84 11 64.7 3 14 82.4
Dallas 22 113 14 63.6 5 19 86.4
Detroit 23 120 14 60.9 7 21 91.3
L.A. Rams 23 117 14 60.9 7 21 91.3
Atlanta 20 93 11 55.0 7 18 90.0
Chicago 19 94 10 52.6 8 18 94.7
Carolina 23 108 11 47.8 11 22 95.7
N.Y. Giants 16 52 4 25.0 8 12 75.0

DEFENSE
Poss Pts TD TD% FG Score Score%
Chicago 22 91 8 36.4 12 20 90.9
Arizona 24 96 10 41.7 9 19 79.2
San Francisco 15 70 7 46.7 7 14 93.3
Minnesota 23 106 12 52.2 8 20 87.0
Washington 20 100 11 55.0 8 19 95.0
Tampa Bay 17 82 10 58.8 4 14 82.4
N.Y. Giants 22 116 13 59.1 9 22 100.0
Carolina 19 101 12 63.2 6 18 94.7
L.A. Rams 19 98 12 63.2 5 17 89.5
Seattle 17 82 11 64.7 3 14 82.4
Detroit 21 109 14 66.7 4 18 85.7
Dallas 24 133 16 66.7 7 23 95.8
Philadelphia 22 119 16 72.7 3 19 86.4
Atlanta 23 126 17 73.9 3 20 87.0
Green Bay 17 104 13 76.5 4 17 100.0
New Orleans 20 124 17 85.0 2 19 95.0

