WEEK 1

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE
Poss Pts TD TD% FG Score Score%
Houston 3 20 3 100.0 0 3 100.0
Kansas City 5 27 3 60.0 2 5 100.0
Baltimore 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Cleveland 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Denver 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Indianapolis 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Las Vegas 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Miami 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
New England 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Tennessee 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0

___

DEFENSE
Poss Pts TD TD% FG Score Score%
Baltimore 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Cleveland 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Denver 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Indianapolis 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Las Vegas 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Miami 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
New England 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Tennessee 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Houston 5 27 3 60.0 2 5 100.0
Kansas City 3 20 3 100.0 0 3 100.0

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Poss Pts TD TD% FG Score Score%
Arizona 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Atlanta 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Carolina 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Chicago 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Dallas 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Detroit 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Green Bay 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
New Orleans 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
San Francisco 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Seattle 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Washington 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0

___

DEFENSE
Poss Pts TD TD% FG Score Score%
Arizona 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Atlanta 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Carolina 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Chicago 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Dallas 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Detroit 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Green Bay 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
New Orleans 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
San Francisco 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Seattle 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0
Washington 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0

___