NFL Draft: Ohio State's Young top defensive player in draft
Top defensive players available in the NFL draft (x-entered draft with college eligibility remaining).
EDGE RUSHERS
Position outlook: There is Chase Young and everybody else. The everybody elses should start coming off the board in the middle of the first round.
x-Chase Young, 6-foot-5, 264, Ohio State
Strengths: Prototype build and athleticism of an All-Pro pass rusher.
Weaknesses: Could use more variety in his pass rush moves, but no reason why that won't come.
Fact: Led the nation in sacks with 16 1-2 and forced fumbles with six last season, finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Gone by: No. 2 to the Redskins barring a team trading up to grab a quarterback.
x-K’Lavon Chaisson, 6-3, 254, LSU
Strengths: Explosive and agile with speed to run down plays.
Weaknesses: Injuries cost him most of 2018 and some of 2019 and left him with an unrefined game.
Fact: Led the national champions in tackles for loss (13 1-2) last season.
Gone by: Late first round.
x-Yetur Gross-Matos, 6-5, 265, Penn State
Strengths: Chase Young-lite. Many of the same characteristics but not as advanced.
Weaknesses: Could use some more power to go with his athleticism.
Fact: Had 15 tackles for loss and 9 1-2 sacks last season to lead the Nittany Lions.
Gone by: If he slips into Day 2, it won't be for long.
x-A.J. Epenesa, 6-5, 275, Iowa
Strengths: Strong and sturdy with good pass-rush skills.
Weaknesses: Doesn't have the quickness that projects to an elite pass rusher.
Fact: Defensive player of the game in the Holiday Bowl against USC, collecting 2 1-2 sacks.
Gone by: Early second.
Julian Okwara, 6-4, 252, Notre Dame
Strengths: Long and closes strong.
Weaknesses: So-so against the run.
Fact: Broken left leg ended last season in Game 9.
Gone by: Could sneak into the first round or be available at the end of Day 2.
Others: Terrell Lewis, Alabama; Alton Robinson, Syracuse; Jabari Zuniga, Florida; Bradlee Anae, Utah.
INTERIOR LINEMEN
Position outlook: A top-10 lock and some high-ceiling prospects with flaws.
Derrick Brown, 6-5, 326, Auburn
Strengths: Elite size and strength that demands double teams — which he can beat.
Weaknesses: Agility could limit him as a pass rusher.
Fact: Finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award (top defensive player) and Outland Trophy (best lineman).
Gone by: Only a run on quarterbacks keeps him out of the top seven or eight.
Javon Kinlaw, 6-5, 324, South Carolina
Strengths: Long, athletic and powerful as a pass rusher.
Weaknesses: More tools than consistent technique.
Fact: First-team All-American
Gone by: Middle of the first round.
x-Ross Blacklock, 6-3, 290, TCU
Strengths: Disruptive and fast, with 4.9 speed.
Weaknesses: Can get held up against the run.
Fact: Father, Jimmy, played basketball at Texas and toured with the Globetrotters.
Gone by: Late first round.
Marlon Davidson, 6-3, 303, Auburn
Strengths: Lots of power. Played end and could slide inside.
Weaknesses: Not a lot of quickness.
Fact: Four-year starter who was often overshadowed by teammate Derrick Brown.
Gone by: Another defensive lineman who could slip into the second round.
x-Justin Madubuike, 6-3, 293, Texas A&M
Strengths: Versatile run stuffer.
Weaknesses: Less-than-ideal size for his game.
Fact: Aggies' defensive player of the year as a sophomore in 2018.
Gone by: End of Day 2.
x-Jordan Elliott, 6-4, 302, Missouri
Strengths: Strong hands help him control gaps.
Weaknesses: Lack of explosion off the ball limits pass rush.
Fact: Texan transferred from Texas to Missouri and became a second-team All-American.
Gone by: End of Day 2.
Neville Gallimore, 6-2, 304, Oklahoma
Strengths: Big-time athlete who plays hard.
Weaknesses: Plays high, which leads to getting knocked back.
Fact: Ran a blazing 4.79 at the combine.
Gone by: End of Day 2.
Others: Raekwon Davis, Alabama; James Lynch, Baylor; Leki Fotu, Utah; Rashard Lawrence, LSU.
LINEBACKERS
Position outlook: Could be multiple first-rounders from a group with some versatile athleticism.
x-Isaiah Simmons, 6-4, 238, Clemson
Strengths: Maybe the best athlete in the draft. The perfect modern defender, capable of playing three or four positions.
Weaknesses: Ummmmm?
Fact: ACC defensive player of the year and a finalist for three national defensive player of the year awards (Bednarik, Nargurski, Lott IMPACT)
Gone by: Top six or so.
x-Patrick Queen, 6-0, 229, LSU
Strengths: Speed and athleticism make him valuable in coverage or blitzing.
Weaknesses: Size makes him more of a chaser against the run.
Fact: Defensive player of the game in the national championship against Clemson.
Gone by: End of the first.
x-Kenneth Murray, 6-2, 241, Oklahoma
Strengths: Sideline-to-sideline playmaker.
Weaknesses: Can fly out of position and into bad angles.
Fact: Had 17 tackles for loss and four sacks and four pass breakups in 14 starts.
Gone by: Middle of the second round.
Zack Baun, 6-2, 238, Wisconsin
Strengths: Physical traits could make him a versatile player.
Weaknesses: Could end up being an undersized edge rusher.
Fact: As a dual-threat quarterback in high school, was the state of Wisconsin's offensive player of the year as a senior.
Gone by: Middle of the second round.
Others: Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech; Josh Uche, Michigan; Troy Dye, Oregon; Logan Wilson, Wyoming; Malik Harrison, Ohio State.
CORNERBACKS
Position outlook: NFL teams tend to draft cornerbacks in bulk. This class has one clear star (Jeff Okudah) and another six or seven players who could go anywhere from 15-50.
x-Jeff Okudah, 6-1, 205, Ohio State
Strengths: Tall, smooth and physical. Plays well in multiple coverages.
Weaknesses: Getting off blocks in run support.
Fact: Will become the 11th Ohio State cornerback taken in the first round since 1999.
Gone by: One of Isaiah Simmons, Derrick Brown or Okudah could slip into the 8-10 range depending on quarterbacks and other team needs. Any would be a steal that low.
x-CJ Henderson, 6-1, 204, Florida
Strengths: Burst to make up ground.
Weaknesses: Locating and playing the ball can be spotty.
Fact: Ankle injury limited him to nine games last season, but still had 11 passes broken up.
Gone by: Top 20.
x-Jaylon Johnson, 6-0, 193, Utah
Strengths: Strong and tough in press coverage.
Weaknesses: Lack of patience leads to breakdown in technique.
Fact: Played through a shoulder injury in 2019 and was supposed to have surgery after the combine.
Gone by: Top 40.
Trevon Diggs, 6-1, 205, Alabama
Strengths: Ideal size, and ball skills like a receiver.
Weaknesses: Recovery speed and tackling have been issues.
Fact: Older brother Stefon Diggs is a star receiver with the Buffalo Bills.
Gone by: Middle of the second.
x-A.J. Terrell, 6-1, 195, Clemson
Strengths: Tall and steady with excellent speed.
Weaknesses: Lean lower body. Could be more aggressive.
Fact: Had a pick-6 in the 2018 College Football Playoff championship against Alabama and then got picked on by LSU in last year's title game.
Gone by: Top 50.
Jeff Gladney, 5-10, 191, TCU
Strengths: Quick and fierce.
Weaknesses: Size could limit him to slot.
Fact: Led the Big 12 with 14 passes broken up in 12 games.
Gone by: Top 50.
Kristian Fulton, 6-0, 197, LSU
Strengths: Strong with good feet that let him thrive in press coverage.
Weaknesses: Top-end speed.
Fact: Received a two-year NCAA suspension for trying to get around a PED test at LSU for fear of testing positive for marijuana. Penalty was reduced to one year.
Gone by: Top 50.
Others: Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn; Bryce Hall, Virginia; Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State; Damon Arnette, Ohio State; Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech.
SAFETIES
Position outlook: No guaranteed first rounders, but pretty good depth.
x-Xavier McKinney, 6-0, 201, Alabama
Strengths: Tough, instinctive and versatile.
Weaknesses: Struggled against big receivers.
Fact: Defensive player of the game in the 2018 Orange Bowl playoff victory against Oklahoma.
Gone by: End of the first round.
x-Grant Delpit, 6-2, 213, LSU
Strengths: Aggressive hitter, with speed to be effective in coverage.
Weaknesses: Inconsistent tackler who was better in 2018 than 2019.
Fact: Won the Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back last season, despite an ankle injury that limited his production.
Gone by: Top 40.
x-Antoine Winfield Jr., 5-9, 203, Minnesota
Strengths: Reads quarterbacks well and hits hard.
Weaknesses: Short and probably best used as center field-type safety.
Fact: Father Antoine was a star NFL cornerback for the Vikings.
Gone by: End of the second round.
Others: Ashtyn Davis, California; Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne; Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois; Brandon Jones, Texas; Antoine Brooks, Maryland.
SPECIALISTS
— P Braden Mann, Texas A&M.
— P Michael Turk, Arizona State.
— K Tyler Bass, Georgia Southern.
