Sep 13 W 24-20 at San Francisco 0
Sep 20 W 30-15 Washington 0
Sep 27 L 23-26 Detroit 0
Oct 04 L 21-31 at Carolina 5,120
Oct 11 W 30-10 at N.Y. Jets 0
Oct 19 W 38-10 at Dallas 25,174
Oct 25 W 37-34 Seattle 1,200-x
Nov 08 Miami
Nov 15 Buffalo
Nov 19 at Seattle
Nov 29 at New England
Dec 06 L.A. Rams
Dec 13 at N.Y. Giants
Dec 20 Philadelphia
Dec 27 San Francisco
Jan 03 at L.A. Rams

ATLANTA FALCONS WON 1, LOST 6
Sep 13 L 25-38 Seattle 0
Sep 20 L 39-40 at Dallas 21,708
Sep 27 L 26-30 Chicago 0
Oct 05 L 16-30 at Green Bay 0
Oct 11 L 16-23 Carolina 6,656
Oct 18 W 40-23 at Minnesota 0-x
Oct 25 L 22-23 Detroit 7,796
Oct 29 at Carolina
Nov 08 Denver
Nov 22 at New Orleans
Nov 29 Las Vegas
Dec 06 New Orleans
Dec 13 at L.A. Chargers
Dec 20 Tampa Bay
Dec 27 at Kansas City
Jan 03 at Tampa Bay

CAROLINA PANTHERS
WON 3, LOST 4
Sep 13 L 30-34 Las Vegas 0
Sep 20 L 17-31 at Tampa Bay 0
Sep 27 W 21-16 at L.A. Chargers 0
Oct 04 W 31-21 Arizona 5,120
Oct 11 W 23-16 at Atlanta 6,656
Oct 18 L 16-23 Chicago 5,240
Oct 25 L 24-27 at New Orleans 3,000
Oct 29 Atlanta
Nov 08 at Kansas City
Nov 15 Tampa Bay
Nov 22 Detroit
Nov 29 at Minnesota
Dec 13 Denver
Dec 20 at Green Bay
Dec 27 at Washington
Jan 03 New Orleans

CHICAGO BEARS WON 5, LOST 2
Sep 13 W 27-23 at Detroit 0
Sep 20 W 17-13 N.Y. Giants 0
Sep 27 W 30-26 at Atlanta 0
Oct 04 L 11-19 Indianapolis 0
Oct 08 W 20-19 Tampa Bay 0
Oct 18 W 23-16 at Carolina 5,240
Oct 26 L 10-24 at L.A. Rams 0
Nov 01 New Orleans
Nov 08 at Tennessee
Nov 16 Minnesota
Nov 29 at Green Bay
Dec 06 Detroit
Dec 13 Houston
Dec 20 at Minnesota
Dec 27 at Jacksonville
Jan 03 Green Bay

DALLAS COWBOYS WON 2, LOST 5
Sep 13 L 17-20 at L.A. Rams 0
Sep 20 W 40-39 Atlanta 21,708
Sep 27 L 31-38 at Seattle 0
Oct 04 L 38-49 Cleveland 25,021
Oct 11 W 37-34 N.Y. Giants 25,147
Oct 19 L 10-38 Arizona 25,174
Oct 25 L 3-25 at Washington 0
Nov 01 at Philadelphia
Nov 08 Pittsburgh
Nov 22 at Minnesota
Nov 26 Washington
Dec 03 at Baltimore
Dec 13 at Cincinnati
Dec 20 San Francisco
Dec 27 Philadelphia
Jan 03 at N.Y. Giants

DETROIT LIONS WON 3, LOST 3
Sep 13 L 23-27 Chicago 0
Sep 20 L 21-42 at Green Bay 0
Sep 27 W 26-23 at Arizona 0
Oct 04 L 29-35 New Orleans 0
Oct 18 W 34-16 at Jacksonville 14,513
Oct 25 W 23-22 at Atlanta 7,796
Nov 01 Indianapolis
Nov 08 at Minnesota
Nov 15 Washington
Nov 22 at Carolina
Nov 26 Houston
Dec 06 at Chicago
Dec 13 Green Bay
Dec 20 at Tennessee
Dec 27 Tampa Bay
Jan 03 Minnesota

GREEN BAY PACKERS WON 5, LOST 1
Sep 13 W 43-34 at Minnesota 0
Sep 20 W 42-21 Detroit 0
Sep 27 W 37-30 at New Orleans 748
Oct 05 W 30-16 Atlanta 0
Oct 18 L 10-38 at Tampa Bay 15,540
Oct 25 W 35-20 at Houston 12,618
Nov 01 Minnesota
Nov 05 at San Francisco
Nov 15 Jacksonville
Nov 22 at Indianapolis
Nov 29 Chicago
Dec 06 Philadelphia
Dec 13 at Detroit
Dec 20 Carolina
Dec 27 Tennessee
Jan 03 at Chicago

LOS ANGELES RAMS WON 5, LOST 2
Sep 13 W 20-17 Dallas 0
Sep 20 W 37-19 at Philadelphia 0
Sep 27 L 32-35 at Buffalo 0
Oct 04 W 17-9 N.Y. Giants 0
Oct 11 W 30-10 at Washington 0
Oct 18 L 16-24 at San Francisco 0
Oct 26 W 24-10 Chicago 0
Nov 01 at Miami
Nov 15 Seattle
Nov 23 at Tampa Bay
Nov 29 San Francisco
Dec 06 at Arizona
Dec 10 New England
Dec 20 N.Y. Jets
Dec 27 at Seattle
Jan 03 Arizona

MINNESOTA VIKINGS WON 1, LOST 5
Sep 13 L 34-43 Green Bay 0
Sep 20 L 11-28 at Indianapolis 2,500
Sep 27 L 30-31 Tennessee 0
Oct 04 W 31-23 at Houston 12,102
Oct 11 L 26-27 at Seattle 0
Oct 18 L 23-40 Atlanta 0-x
Nov 01 at Green Bay
Nov 08 Detroit
Nov 16 at Chicago
Nov 22 Dallas
Nov 29 Carolina
Dec 06 Jacksonville
Dec 13 at Tampa Bay
Dec 20 Chicago
Dec 25 at New Orleans
Jan 03 at Detroit

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WON 4, LOST 2
Sep 13 W 34-23 Tampa Bay 0
Sep 21 L 24-34 at Las Vegas 0
Sep 27 L 30-37 Green Bay 748
Oct 04 W 35-29 at Detroit 0
Oct 12 W 30-27 L.A. Chargers 749-x
Oct 25 W 27-24 Carolina 3,000
Nov 01 at Chicago
Nov 08 at Tampa Bay
Nov 15 San Francisco
Nov 22 Atlanta
Nov 29 at Denver
Dec 06 at Atlanta
Dec 13 at Philadelphia
Dec 20 Kansas City
Dec 25 Minnesota
Jan 03 at Carolina

NEW YORK GIANTS WON 1, LOST 6
Sep 14 L 16-26 Pittsburgh 0
Sep 20 L 13-17 at Chicago 0
Sep 27 L 9-36 San Francisco 0
Oct 04 L 9-17 at L.A. Rams 0
Oct 11 L 34-37 at Dallas 25,147
Oct 18 W 20-19 Washington 0
Oct 22 L 21-22 at Philadelphia 0
Nov 02 Tampa Bay
Nov 08 at Washington
Nov 15 Philadelphia
Nov 29 at Cincinnati
Dec 06 at Seattle
Dec 13 Arizona
Dec 20 Cleveland
Dec 27 at Baltimore
Jan 03 Dallas

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES WON 2, LOST 4, TIES 1
Sep 13 L 17-27 at Washington 0
Sep 20 L 19-37 L.A. Rams 0
Sep 27 T 23-23 Cincinnati 0-x
Oct 04 W 25-20 at San Francisco 0
Oct 11 L 29-38 at Pittsburgh 4,708
Oct 18 L 28-30 Baltimore 0
Oct 22 W 22-21 N.Y. Giants 0
Nov 01 Dallas
Nov 15 at N.Y. Giants
Nov 22 at Cleveland
Nov 30 Seattle
Dec 06 at Green Bay
Dec 13 New Orleans
Dec 20 at Arizona
Dec 27 at Dallas
Jan 03 Washington

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS WON 4, LOST 3
Sep 13 L 20-24 Arizona 0
Sep 20 W 31-13 at N.Y. Jets 0
Sep 27 W 36-9 at N.Y. Giants 0
Oct 04 L 20-25 Philadelphia 0
Oct 11 L 17-43 Miami 0
Oct 18 W 24-16 L.A. Rams 0
Oct 25 W 33-6 at New England 0
Nov 01 at Seattle
Nov 05 Green Bay
Nov 15 at New Orleans
Nov 29 at L.A. Rams
Dec 07 Buffalo
Dec 13 Washington
Dec 20 at Dallas
Dec 27 at Arizona
Jan 03 Seattle

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS WON 5, LOST 1
Sep 13 W 38-25 at Atlanta 0
Sep 20 W 35-30 New England 0
Sep 27 W 38-31 Dallas 0
Oct 04 W 31-23 at Miami 12,369
Oct 11 W 27-26 Minnesota 0
Oct 25 L 34-37 at Arizona 1,200-x
Nov 01 San Francisco
Nov 08 at Buffalo
Nov 15 at L.A. Rams
Nov 19 Arizona
Nov 30 at Philadelphia
Dec 06 N.Y. Giants
Dec 13 N.Y. Jets
Dec 20 at Washington
Dec 27 L.A. Rams
Jan 03 at San Francisco

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS WON 5, LOST 2
Sep 13 L 23-34 at New Orleans 0
Sep 20 W 31-17 Carolina 0
Sep 27 W 28-10 at Denver 5,226
Oct 04 W 38-31 L.A. Chargers 6,383
Oct 08 L 19-20 at Chicago 0
Oct 18 W 38-10 Green Bay 15,540
Oct 25 W 45-20 at Las Vegas 0
Nov 02 at N.Y. Giants
Nov 08 New Orleans
Nov 15 at Carolina
Nov 23 L.A. Rams
Nov 29 Kansas City
Dec 13 Minnesota
Dec 20 at Atlanta
Dec 27 at Detroit
Jan 03 Atlanta

WASHINGTON WON 2, LOST 5
Sep 13 W 27-17 Philadelphia 0
Sep 20 L 15-30 at Arizona 0
Sep 27 L 20-34 at Cleveland 6,000
Oct 04 L 17-31 Baltimore 0
Oct 11 L 10-30 L.A. Rams 0
Oct 18 L 19-20 at N.Y. Giants 0
Oct 25 W 25-3 Dallas 0
Nov 08 N.Y. Giants
Nov 15 at Detroit
Nov 22 Cincinnati
Nov 26 at Dallas
Dec 06 at Pittsburgh
Dec 13 at San Francisco
Dec 20 Seattle
Dec 27 Carolina
Jan 03 at Philadelphia

