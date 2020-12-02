NEBRASKA 76, SOUTH DAKOTA 69
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH DAKOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Heiman
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|Chisom
|19
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|Perrott-Hunt
|33
|3-8
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|0
|8
|Plitzuweit
|36
|7-16
|6-8
|1-5
|2
|4
|24
|Umude
|30
|7-18
|8-9
|1-11
|5
|3
|23
|Fuller
|20
|0-4
|2-2
|3-6
|0
|3
|2
|Anderson
|15
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|4
|Kamateros
|12
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Zizic
|9
|3-5
|0-1
|2-2
|2
|2
|6
|Koster
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Archambault
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-65
|16-22
|9-34
|14
|20
|69
Percentages: FG .354, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Plitzuweit 4-9, Perrott-Hunt 2-5, Umude 1-6, Chisom 0-1, Kamateros 0-1, Archambault 0-2, Fuller 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Heiman 2, Kamateros).
Turnovers: 12 (Plitzuweit 4, Chisom 3, Anderson 2, Perrott-Hunt 2, Kamateros).
Steals: 6 (Fuller 2, Heiman 2, Plitzuweit 2).
Technical Fouls: Umude, 18:52 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEBRASKA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mayen
|31
|2-8
|0-0
|4-12
|4
|2
|6
|Allen
|23
|7-15
|7-11
|3-5
|1
|4
|23
|Banton
|27
|3-7
|4-4
|0-5
|4
|4
|10
|McGowens
|31
|3-9
|6-7
|0-6
|0
|4
|13
|Thorbjarnarson
|22
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Stevenson
|26
|4-7
|3-5
|1-4
|1
|3
|11
|Webster
|23
|4-11
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|1
|11
|Ouedraogo
|18
|1-1
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-60
|21-29
|10-44
|10
|21
|76
Percentages: FG .400, FT .724.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Mayen 2-4, Allen 2-5, Webster 2-7, McGowens 1-4, Banton 0-1, Thorbjarnarson 0-1, Stevenson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ouedraogo 2, Mayen).
Turnovers: 16 (Mayen 4, Allen 3, McGowens 3, Stevenson 3, Thorbjarnarson 2, Banton).
Steals: 9 (Banton 3, Stevenson 2, Allen, Mayen, McGowens, Thorbjarnarson).
Technical Fouls: Allen, 17:26 first.
|South Dakota
|29
|40
|—
|69
|Nebraska
|36
|40
|—
|76
.