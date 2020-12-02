Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
SOUTH DAKOTA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Heiman 15 1-2 0-0 0-0 2 0 2
Chisom 19 0-2 0-2 0-2 1 2 0
Perrott-Hunt 33 3-8 0-0 2-5 1 0 8
Plitzuweit 36 7-16 6-8 1-5 2 4 24
Umude 30 7-18 8-9 1-11 5 3 23
Fuller 20 0-4 2-2 3-6 0 3 2
Anderson 15 2-5 0-0 0-2 1 2 4
Kamateros 12 0-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Zizic 9 3-5 0-1 2-2 2 2 6
Koster 8 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Archambault 4 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 23-65 16-22 9-34 14 20 69

Percentages: FG .354, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Plitzuweit 4-9, Perrott-Hunt 2-5, Umude 1-6, Chisom 0-1, Kamateros 0-1, Archambault 0-2, Fuller 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Heiman 2, Kamateros).

Turnovers: 12 (Plitzuweit 4, Chisom 3, Anderson 2, Perrott-Hunt 2, Kamateros).

Steals: 6 (Fuller 2, Heiman 2, Plitzuweit 2).

Technical Fouls: Umude, 18:52 first.

FG FT Reb
NEBRASKA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Mayen 31 2-8 0-0 4-12 4 2 6
Allen 23 7-15 7-11 3-5 1 4 23
Banton 27 3-7 4-4 0-5 4 4 10
McGowens 31 3-9 6-7 0-6 0 4 13
Thorbjarnarson 22 0-2 0-0 1-3 0 1 0
Stevenson 26 4-7 3-5 1-4 1 3 11
Webster 23 4-11 1-2 0-4 0 1 11
Ouedraogo 18 1-1 0-0 1-5 0 2 2
Totals 200 24-60 21-29 10-44 10 21 76

Percentages: FG .400, FT .724.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Mayen 2-4, Allen 2-5, Webster 2-7, McGowens 1-4, Banton 0-1, Thorbjarnarson 0-1, Stevenson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Ouedraogo 2, Mayen).

Turnovers: 16 (Mayen 4, Allen 3, McGowens 3, Stevenson 3, Thorbjarnarson 2, Banton).

Steals: 9 (Banton 3, Stevenson 2, Allen, Mayen, McGowens, Thorbjarnarson).

Technical Fouls: Allen, 17:26 first.

South Dakota 29 40 69
Nebraska 36 40 76

.