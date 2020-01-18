NC Central 86, Bethune-Cookman 59
Blount 10-13 9-10 29, Keyser 6-8 5-8 18, Perkins 4-10 1-2 9, Whatley 3-6 1-4 8, Graves 1-2 0-0 3, Palmer 5-8 0-0 12, Fennell 0-0 2-2 2, Clayborne 0-1 1-3 1, Melvin 2-4 0-0 4, Ayetey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-52 19-29 86.
Pope 4-7 2-3 10, Bailey 7-15 8-8 23, Parks 1-7 1-2 4, Redd 3-7 0-0 7, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, French 3-9 0-0 8, Preaster 1-5 1-2 3, Maitland 1-5 0-0 2, King 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 21-58 12-16 59.
Halftime_NC Central 49-28. 3-Point Goals_NC Central 5-15 (Palmer 2-5, Graves 1-1, Keyser 1-1, Whatley 1-2, Melvin 0-1, Blount 0-2, Perkins 0-3), Bethune-Cookman 5-25 (French 2-7, Bailey 1-4, Parks 1-4, Redd 1-4, Maitland 0-2, Preaster 0-4). Fouled Out_Redd. Rebounds_NC Central 33 (Blount 10), Bethune-Cookman 27 (Pope 8). Assists_NC Central 14 (Perkins 6), Bethune-Cookman 10 (Smith, Maitland 3). Total Fouls_NC Central 16, Bethune-Cookman 18. A_855 (3,000).