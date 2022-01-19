NBA Prospect Watch: Hukporti polishing his game Down Under

Ariel Hukporti was used to playing a leading role on his teams in Germany and Lithuania. The NBA hopeful has learned to be more of a contributor after joining Melbourne United in the National Basketball League.

The 19-year-old, 7-foot German center got a call from Melbourne within days of withdrawing from the 2021 NBA draft. He was told to polish his game Down Under for a season as part of the league's “ Next Stars ” program, whose alumni include first-round picks LaMelo Ball, R.J. Hampton and Josh Giddey.

“I didn't know anything about Australia,” Hukporti told The Associated Press. But the MVP of the 2020 Basketball Without Borders camp was intent on growing his game and learning.

The big left-hander comes off the bench for defending champion Melbourne, playing behind former Baylor center Jo Lual-Acuil on a squad that includes former NBA guard Matthew Dellavedova and Chris Goulding, who had an offseason tryout with the Golden State Warriors.

It's a big difference from last season in Lithuania where he was a starter on a young team disrupted by coaching changes.

In Melbourne, he's still rebounding, protecting the rim, running the floor and finishing with authority, but he's not forcing shots the way he did in Lithuania. His 2-point shooting has improved from 45.7% last season to 54.3%.

Hukporti took a couple of games to adjust before turning in efficient performances like his 11 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks — and 2 turnovers — in an 83-60 win over New Zealand on Dec. 19.

“When he approaches a game and has fun and really enjoys his basketball, he plays his best,” Melbourne coach Dean Vickerman said. “Sometimes we have to lighten up things with him and let him be free.”

Whether scouts see him as a big who can knock down the occasional 3-pointer is an open question. He shot 27.7% from behind the arc last season; he's attempted none in Australia.

“It’s not like I'm hesitating, it's sometimes I see a better look," he said. "I’m making space for other guys, I’m not a selfish player. Of course, as a 19-year-old prospect, you want to get to the (NBA). I’m just focused on how I can help the team. When I can help the team out, it’s going to help me in the future as well.”

SIZE: 7-foot, 250 pounds.

STATS: 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, 54.3% FG, 69% FT.

STRENGTHS: Athleticism, rebounding, rim protection, pick-and-roll lob threat, scoring in the post. ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla said Hukporti “has been on NBA teams' radars for a while now. Because of his age, unique size at 7-0 and athleticism, Hukporti will be watched closely playing in a league that is suddenly generating NBA talent. He is currently a role player on a veteran team, so his growth both on and off the court will monitored closely."

WEAKNESSES: Foul and turnover prone. Averaging 1.6 turnovers per game. Foul trouble will cost him minutes, currently at 14.8 per game. Staying down on pump fakes will improve his defense. Needs to extend his range. Fraschilla said conditioning has been a minor concern in the past.

DRAFT PROJECTION: Second round in some mock drafts.

Other prospects around the NBL:

G HUGO BESSON, NZ BREAKERS: Instant offense. The 6-foot-5 French combo guard is averaging 15 points per game and shooting 33% on 3-point attempts. The 20-year-old is a super confident, though streaky shooter. Creates his own shots and can get to the rim.

F OUSMANE DIENG, NZ BREAKERS: Young talent. At 6-foot-10, the 18-year-old Dieng arrived to the NBL with a lot of buzz but the slightly built Frenchman has had a tough transition, in part because he's not in a playmaking role. He's shooting just 13% from 3-point range but there's plenty of potential.

