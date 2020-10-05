https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Laps-in-Top-15-15622452.php
NASCAR-Gander Outdoors Truck Laps in Top 15
Through Oct. 4
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Brett Moffitt
|88.8
|2227
|2.
|Ben Rhodes
|88.1
|2208
|3.
|Matt Crafton
|85.6
|2147
|4.
|Austin Hill
|85.6
|2147
|5.
|Christian Eckes
|82.9
|2079
|6.
|Todd Gilliland
|82.4
|2067
|7.
|Sheldon Creed
|79.9
|2003
|8.
|Grant Enfinger
|79.8
|2000
|9.
|Zane Smith
|79.4
|1990
|10.
|Tyler Ankrum
|77.9
|1954
