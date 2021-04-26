NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Laps Led Leaders

Through April 25 1. John H. Nemechek, 257. 2. Kyle Busch, 144. 3. Martin Truex Jr, 105. 4. Grant Enfinger, 86. 5. Sheldon Creed, 63. 6. Chandler Smith, 46. 7. Ben Rhodes, 27. 8. Raphael Lessard, 17. 9. Matt Crafton, 14. 9. Brett Moffitt, 14. 11. Johnny Sauter, 12. 12. David Gilliland, 8. 13. Tyler Ankrum, 6. 13. Stewart Friesen, 6. 15. Chase Purdy, 4. 16. Timothy Peters, 3. 17. Bryan Dauzat, 2. 18. Riley Herbst, 1. 18. Austin Hill, 1. More for youSportsHartford Athletic will allow full capacity at Dillon...By Maggie VanoniSportsUConn didn't play football in 2020. Here's what happened...By Mike Anthony