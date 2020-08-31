https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Average-Running-15527747.php
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Average Running Position
Through Aug. 30
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Austin Hill
|13
|7.008
|2.
|Todd Gilliland
|13
|8.995
|3.
|Christian Eckes
|13
|9.139
|4.
|Ben Rhodes
|13
|9.617
|5.
|Sheldon Creed
|13
|9.952
|6.
|Brett Moffitt
|13
|10.229
|7.
|Zane Smith
|13
|10.273
|8.
|Grant Enfinger
|13
|10.854
|9.
|Derek Kraus
|13
|12.608
|10.
|Matt Crafton
|13
|12.717
