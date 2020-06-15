Recommended Video:

Through June 14

RACES POS.
1. Austin Hill 5 5.633
2. Kyle Busch 4 6.600
3. Ben Rhodes 5 8.419
4. Todd Gilliland 5 9.596
5. Ross Chastain 5 9.840
6. Grant Enfinger 5 10.303
7. Johnny Sauter 5 10.384
8. Sheldon Creed 5 10.395
9. Christian Eckes 5 11.127
10. Matt Crafton 5 12.587