NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Average Running Position
Through June 7
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Kyle Busch
|3
|5.994
|2.
|Austin Hill
|4
|6.289
|3.
|Ben Rhodes
|4
|8.861
|4.
|Johnny Sauter
|4
|9.725
|5.
|Todd Gilliland
|4
|9.731
|6.
|Sheldon Creed
|4
|10.120
|7.
|Brett Moffitt
|4
|10.577
|8.
|Grant Enfinger
|4
|10.849
|9.
|Ross Chastain
|4
|11.238
|10.
|Christian Eckes
|4
|12.205
