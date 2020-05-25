https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Cup-Series-Laps-Led-Leaders-15293438.php
NASCAR Cup Series Laps Led Leaders
Through May 24
1. Kevin Harvick, 328.
2. Alex Bowman, 318.
3. Chase Elliott, 252.
4. Brad Keselowski, 226.
5. Joey Logano, 165.
6. Martin Truex Jr, 118.
7. Denny Hamlin, 91.
8. Clint Bowyer, 81.
9. Ryan Blaney, 77.
10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 61.
11. Kurt Busch, 54.
12. Jimmie Johnson, 28.
13. Erik Jones, 27.
14. Ryan Newman, 20.
15. Kyle Busch, 14.
16. Ty Dillon, 8.
17. Aric Almirola, 6.
17. Matt DiBenedetto, 6.
19. William Byron, 4.
20. Bubba Wallace, 3.
21. Kyle Larson, 2.
22. Chris Buescher, 1.
22. Austin Dillon, 1.
22. Corey Lajoie, 1.
22. Michael McDowell, 1.
22. John H. Nemechek, 1.
22. Brennan Poole, 1.
22. Ryan Preece, 1.
22. Daniel Suarez, 1.
