NASCAR Cup Series Fastest Laps

Through July 11 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps: POS. PCT. LAPS 1. Kyle Larson 2 17.3 729 2. Martin Truex Jr 7 8.5 359 3. Denny Hamlin 1 7.4 312 4. William Byron 4 5.8 247 5. Kyle Busch 3 5.3 224 6. Chase Elliott 5 5.2 220 7. Brad Keselowski 10 4.3 183 8. Kurt Busch 14 4.3 182 9. Alex Bowman 11 4.3 180 10. Ryan Blaney 8 3.6 151