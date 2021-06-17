N.Y. Yankees-Toronto Runs

Yankees second. Gio Urshela doubles to shallow left field. Brett Gardner singles to shallow infield. Gio Urshela to third. Miguel Andujar reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Brett Gardner to third. Gio Urshela scores. Throwing error by T.J. Zeuch. Tyler Wade reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Miguel Andujar to second. Brett Gardner out at home. DJ LeMahieu walks. Tyler Wade to second. Miguel Andujar to third. Aaron Judge strikes out swinging. Gleyber Torres grounds out to shallow infield, Santiago Espinal to Rowdy Tellez.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Yankees 1, Blue jays 0.