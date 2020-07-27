https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/N-Y-Yankees-Philadelphia-Runs-15438127.php N.Y. Yankees-Philadelphia Runs Published 7:11 pm EDT, Monday, July 27, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 NY mail-in voting deluge fuels uncounted ballots, confusion 2 Milford cops: Woman scratched neighbor who woke her up 3 Westport man charged with third-degree assault 4 Serbia seeks more warplanes amid Balkan tensions 5 Police: man broke into woman’s apartment, nearly beat her to death 6 Rallies support allegedly harassed ex-Starbucks employee 7 Man found sleeping it off in stranger’s Stamford home View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.