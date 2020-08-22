https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/N-Y-Yankees-N-Y-Mets-Runs-15507745.php N.Y. Yankees-N.Y. Mets Runs Published 7:16 pm EDT, Saturday, August 22, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 Westport landlord charged with locking out tenant 2 Judge quashes Stamford man’s bid to drive while facing DUI 3 Bridgeport PD: Missing teen was last seen in mid-June 4 El Salvador contrata, y luego despide, a cabildero en EEUU 5 Neighbors, developer stand their ground over housing complex 6 Man sentenced to five years for raping teenage girl 7 Swimmer hospitalized after medical incident off Cockenoe Island View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.