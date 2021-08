Yankees second. Anthony Rizzo hit by pitch. Giancarlo Stanton doubles to deep center field. Anthony Rizzo to third. Rougned Odor singles to right field. Giancarlo Stanton to third. Anthony Rizzo scores. Gary Sanchez doubles. Rougned Odor to third. Giancarlo Stanton scores. Tyler Wade called out on strikes. Domingo German strikes out swinging. Gleyber Torres grounds out to shortstop, Miguel Rojas to Lewin Diaz.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 2, Marlins 0.

Marlins fourth. Miguel Rojas singles to right field. Brian Anderson strikes out swinging. Lewin Diaz pops out to shallow infield to Tyler Wade. Jorge Alfaro triples to deep center field. Miguel Rojas scores. Jorge Alfaro scores. Bryan De La Cruz strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 2, Marlins 2.

Yankees fifth. Anthony Rizzo singles to right center field. Giancarlo Stanton walks. Anthony Rizzo to second. Rougned Odor flies out to deep left field to Lewis Brinson. Giancarlo Stanton to second. Anthony Rizzo to third. Gary Sanchez called out on strikes. Tyler Wade is intentionally walked. Tyler Wade to second. Giancarlo Stanton to third. Anthony Rizzo scores. Gio Urshela pinch-hitting for Domingo German. Gio Urshela strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 3, Marlins 2.

Yankees seventh. Anthony Rizzo homers to right field. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to shortstop, Miguel Rojas to Lewin Diaz. Rougned Odor strikes out swinging. Gary Sanchez lines out to deep right field to Bryan De La Cruz.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 4, Marlins 2.