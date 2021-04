N.Y. Yankees-Cleveland Runs

Indians first. Jordan Luplow flies out to deep right field to Aaron Judge. Cesar Hernandez walks. Jose Ramirez walks. Cesar Hernandez to second. Franmil Reyes doubles to deep left field. Jose Ramirez to third. Cesar Hernandez scores. Eddie Rosario grounds out to second base, Gleyber Torres to DJ LeMahieu. Franmil Reyes to third. Jose Ramirez scores. Amed Rosario singles to left field. Franmil Reyes scores. Roberto Perez grounds out to shortstop, Gleyber Torres to DJ LeMahieu.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Indians 3, Yankees 0.

Yankees second. Gio Urshela grounds out to shortstop, Logan Allen to Andres Gimenez to Yu Chang. Aaron Hicks homers to left field. Gary Sanchez singles to shallow center field. Clint Frazier flies out to deep center field to Amed Rosario. Rougned Odor homers to right field. Gary Sanchez scores. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to shortstop, Andres Gimenez to Yu Chang.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 3, Indians 3.

Yankees third. Giancarlo Stanton homers to left field. Aaron Judge walks. Gleyber Torres lines out to shallow left field to Jose Ramirez. Gio Urshela lines out to right field to Jordan Luplow. Aaron Judge doubled off first.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 4, Indians 3.

Yankees fifth. DJ LeMahieu pops out to Yu Chang. Giancarlo Stanton homers to center field. Aaron Judge strikes out swinging. Gleyber Torres flies out to shallow center field to Cesar Hernandez.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 5, Indians 3.