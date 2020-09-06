N.Y. Yankees-Baltimore Runs

Orioles first. Hanser Alberto singles to shallow infield. DJ Stewart homers to right field. Hanser Alberto scores. Pedro Severino singles to shallow left field. Ryan Mountcastle walks. Pedro Severino to second. Rio Ruiz strikes out on a foul tip. Pat Valaika flies out to deep left field to Mike Tauchman.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 2, Yankees 0.

Yankees second. Clint Frazier walks. Mike Ford flies out to deep left center field to Mason Williams. Miguel Andujar singles to center field. Clint Frazier to third. Mike Tauchman walks. Miguel Andujar to second. Erik Kratz reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Mike Tauchman to second. Miguel Andujar out at third. Clint Frazier scores. Tyler Wade called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 2, Yankees 1.

Orioles sixth. Pedro Severino reaches on error. Fielding error by Miguel Andujar. Ryan Mountcastle strikes out swinging. Rio Ruiz singles to shortstop. Pedro Severino to second. Pat Valaika singles to shallow left field. Rio Ruiz to second. Pedro Severino to third. Mason Williams called out on strikes. Bryan Holaday walks. Pat Valaika to second. Rio Ruiz to third. Pedro Severino scores. Andrew Velazquez singles to second base. Bryan Holaday to second. Pat Valaika to third. Rio Ruiz scores. Hanser Alberto pops out to Erik Kratz.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Orioles 4, Yankees 1.

Orioles seventh. DJ Stewart singles to left field. Pedro Severino flies out to deep right field to Clint Frazier. DJ Stewart to third. Ryan Mountcastle out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Aaron Hicks. DJ Stewart scores. Rio Ruiz strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Orioles 5, Yankees 1.