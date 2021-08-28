Skip to main content
Sports

N.Y. Yankees 8, Oakland 2

New York Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 8 14 8 Totals 34 2 8 1
LeMahieu 2b 5 2 2 0 Kemp lf 3 0 2 0
Rizzo 1b 5 0 2 0 Pinder ph-rf 1 1 0 0
Judge cf-rf 5 1 3 4 Marte cf 5 1 2 0
Stanton rf 4 1 2 1 Olson 1b 3 0 1 1
Gardner cf 1 0 0 0 Lowrie dh 3 0 0 0
Gallo lf 5 0 1 0 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0
Voit dh 4 1 1 1 M.Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Canha rf-lf 4 0 1 0
Velazquez ss 4 1 1 0 Murphy c 4 0 0 0
Higashioka c 4 2 2 2 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0
New York 000 230 003 8
Oakland 000 000 200 2

E_Gallo (6). DP_New York 1, Oakland 0. LOB_New York 7, Oakland 9. 2B_Gallo (12), Velazquez (4), Harrison (4). HR_Stanton (24), Voit (8), Judge (28), Higashioka (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
More for you
New York
Cole W,13-6 6 6 0 0 2 9
Rodríguez 1-3 2 2 1 1 0
Green H,17 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3
Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 2
Oakland
Manaea L,8-9 4 1-3 7 5 5 0 5
Guerra 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Puk 1 1 0 0 0 0
Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 2
Smith 1 5 3 3 0 0

HBP_Manaea (Voit).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:27. A_22,463 (46,847).