N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 6

E_Murphy (5). LOB_New York 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Velazquez (3), Rizzo (1), Judge (18). HR_Stanton (23), Gardner (6), Gallo (30), M.Chapman (20), Murphy (15), Harrison (2). SB_Andrus (12), Judge (6), Marte (18).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Taillon 3 2-3 4 5 5 3 4 Abreu 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 Holmes 1 1 0 0 0 3 Loaisiga W,9-4 2 0 0 0 1 2 A.Chapman S,24-28 1 1 0 0 0 1

Oakland Kaprielian 5 6 6 6 1 8 Petit 1 1 0 0 0 1 Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 0 Romo 1 1 0 0 2 0 Trivino L,5-7 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 Diekman 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Will Little; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:43. A_8,147 (46,847).