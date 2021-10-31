Skip to main content
N.Y. Rangers 3, Seattle 1

N.Y. Rangers 1 0 2 3
Seattle 0 1 0 1

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 7 (Goodrow), 3:38.

Second Period_2, Seattle, Eberle 2 (Schwartz, Larsson), 13:46.

Third Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Fox 2 (Panarin), 12:10. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Goodrow 3 (Zibanejad), 18:21 (en).

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 8-2-8_18. Seattle 9-13-10_32.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2; Seattle 0 of 4.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 4-1-1 (32 shots-31 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 3-3-1 (16-14).

A_0 (17,100). T_2:27.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Travis Toomey.

