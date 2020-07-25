Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .214 .241 28 1 6 1 0 1 1 0 4 0 0 0
Nimmo .500 .500 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Canó .333 .333 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Céspedes .333 .333 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Rosario .333 .333 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
McNeil .250 .250 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alonso .000 .000 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Davis .000 .000 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Ramos .000 .000 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Conforto .000 .333 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Giménez .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marisnick .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 1 0 0.00 1 1 1 9.0 3 0 0 0 2 15
deGrom 0 0 0.00 1 1 0 5.0 1 0 0 0 1 8
Lugo 1 0 0.00 1 0 0 2.0 1 0 0 0 0 3
Díaz 0 0 0.00 1 0 1 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 2
Wilson 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 2