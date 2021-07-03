N.Y. Mets-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Mets fifth. Jose Peraza flies out to deep center field to Brett Gardner. Brandon Nimmo singles to second base. Francisco Lindor singles to center field. Brandon Nimmo to second. Dominic Smith singles to shallow center field. Francisco Lindor to third. Brandon Nimmo scores. Pete Alonso walks. Dominic Smith to second. James McCann singles to center field. Pete Alonso to second. Dominic Smith to third. Francisco Lindor scores. Michael Conforto flies out to left center field to Miguel Andujar. James McCann to second. Pete Alonso to third. Dominic Smith scores. Kevin Pillar grounds out to shortstop, Gleyber Torres to Luke Voit.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 3, Yankees 0.

Mets sixth. Jeff McNeil singles to shallow center field. Jose Peraza singles to left field. Jeff McNeil to second. Brandon Nimmo singles to shallow right field. Jose Peraza to second. Jeff McNeil to third. Francisco Lindor walks. Brandon Nimmo to second. Jose Peraza to third. Jeff McNeil scores. Dominic Smith doubles to left field. Francisco Lindor to third. Brandon Nimmo scores. Jose Peraza scores. Pete Alonso strikes out swinging. James McCann strikes out swinging. Michael Conforto walks. Kevin Pillar singles to left field. Michael Conforto to second. Dominic Smith scores. Francisco Lindor scores. Jeff McNeil lines out to deep left field to Miguel Andujar.

5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 8, Yankees 0.

Yankees sixth. DJ LeMahieu called out on strikes. Aaron Judge homers to center field. Gary Sanchez flies out to deep center field to Brandon Nimmo. Giancarlo Stanton singles to right field. Luke Voit hit by pitch. Giancarlo Stanton to second. Gleyber Torres walks. Luke Voit to second. Giancarlo Stanton to third. Gio Urshela singles to center field. Gleyber Torres to second. Luke Voit scores. Giancarlo Stanton scores. Miguel Andujar strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Mets 8, Yankees 3.