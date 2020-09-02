N.Y. Mets-Baltimore Runs

Orioles first. Cedric Mullins singles to shallow infield. Anthony Santander pops out to shallow infield to Luis Guillorme. Jose Iglesias doubles to deep right center field. Cedric Mullins to third. Renato Nunez homers to center field. Jose Iglesias scores. Cedric Mullins scores. Chance Sisco doubles to deep right field. Ryan Mountcastle strikes out swinging. Rio Ruiz flies out to left center field to Brandon Nimmo.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 3, Mets 0.

Mets second. Robinson Cano singles to right field. Jeff McNeil doubles. Robinson Cano to third. Pete Alonso out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Cedric Mullins. Robinson Cano scores. Luis Guillorme singles to shallow center field. Jeff McNeil scores. Andres Gimenez strikes out on a foul tip. Luis Guillorme steals second. Ali Sanchez walks. Brandon Nimmo grounds out to shallow infield, Pat Valaika to Renato Nunez.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 3, Mets 2.

Orioles second. Pat Valaika singles to deep center field. Andrew Velazquez singles to right field. Pat Valaika to second. Cedric Mullins out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Luis Guillorme to Dominic Smith. Andrew Velazquez to second. Pat Valaika to third. Anthony Santander singles to right field. Andrew Velazquez to third. Pat Valaika scores. Jose Iglesias reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Anthony Santander out at second. Andrew Velazquez scores. Renato Nunez strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 5, Mets 2.

Mets third. Michael Conforto lines out to shallow infield to Asher Wojciechowski. Dominic Smith grounds out to second base, Pat Valaika to Renato Nunez. Robinson Cano homers to right field. Jeff McNeil singles to second base. Pete Alonso flies out to deep center field to Cedric Mullins.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 5, Mets 3.

Mets sixth. Jeff McNeil flies out to deep left field to Ryan Mountcastle. Pete Alonso grounds out to shortstop, Rio Ruiz to Renato Nunez. Luis Guillorme singles to second base. Andres Gimenez homers to left field. Luis Guillorme scores. Ali Sanchez flies out to deep right field to Anthony Santander.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 5, Orioles 5.

Orioles sixth. Rio Ruiz walks. Pat Valaika doubles to deep center field. Rio Ruiz scores. Andrew Velazquez out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Franklyn Kilome to Robinson Cano. Pat Valaika to third. Cedric Mullins strikes out swinging. Anthony Santander homers to center field. Pat Valaika scores. Jose Iglesias grounds out to shallow infield, Robinson Cano to Dominic Smith.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 8, Mets 5.

Orioles seventh. Renato Nunez homers to left field. Chance Sisco lines out to deep left field to Jeff McNeil. Ryan Mountcastle strikes out swinging. Rio Ruiz singles to deep right center field. Pat Valaika singles to deep left field. Rio Ruiz to second. Andrew Velazquez grounds out to shallow infield, Robinson Cano to Dominic Smith.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 9, Mets 5.