N.Y. Mets 9, Cleveland 2

Cleveland New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 2 6 2 Totals 34 9 9 9 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Rosario ss 4 1 2 1 Mercado lf 4 0 0 0 Panik 2b 4 2 1 1 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 Avilán p 0 0 0 0 Puig rf 4 1 0 0 Sewald p 0 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 2 Kipnis 2b 4 1 2 2 Conforto rf 4 1 1 2 R.Pérez c 3 0 1 0 Ramos c 4 1 1 0 Allen cf 4 0 1 0 J.Davis lf 3 1 1 2 Bieber p 2 0 0 0 Tejada 2b 1 0 0 0 Reyes ph 0 0 0 0 Frazier 3b 4 0 1 0 Cimber p 0 0 0 0 Lagares cf 2 2 0 0 Wood p 0 0 0 0 Matz p 2 0 0 0 Maton p 0 0 0 0 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 Naquin ph 1 0 0 0 R.Davis ph-lf 2 1 1 1

Cleveland 010 100 000 — 2 New York 020 002 41x — 9

E_Mercado (6), Lindor (7), Frazier (10). LOB_Cleveland 7, New York 4. 2B_Lindor (31), R.Pérez (8), Alonso (26), R.Davis (1). HR_Kipnis (13), J.Davis (15), Conforto (27).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Bieber L,12-6 6 4 4 2 1 7 Cimber 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 Wood 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Maton 1 1 1 1 1 1

New York Matz W,8-7 6 1-3 5 2 1 2 7 Wilson H,8 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Avilán 1 0 0 0 0 0 Sewald 1 1 0 0 0 3

WP_Wood.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:41. A_33,800 (41,922).