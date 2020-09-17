Recommended Video:

New York Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 10 5 Totals 37 4 11 4
Nimmo cf 3 1 2 0 McCutchen lf 5 0 1 1
Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 Harper dh 5 0 0 0
Chirinos c 0 0 0 0 Bohm 1b 5 0 1 0
Conforto rf 3 1 1 0 Moniak pr 0 0 0 0
Davis dh 4 2 3 3 Gregorius ss 5 0 1 0
Smith 1b 4 0 1 0 Segura 3b 4 2 4 1
Canó 2b 4 0 1 1 Knapp c 4 1 1 1
Rosario pr-ss 0 1 0 0 Kingery 2b 2 1 1 0
Frazier 3b 4 0 0 0 Haseley rf 3 0 1 1
McNeil lf 3 0 1 0 Quinn cf 4 0 1 0
Giménez ss-2b 4 0 1 1
Ramos c 2 0 0 0
Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0
Marisnick cf 1 0 0 0
New York 000 102 011 5
Philadelphia 031 000 000 4

E_Giménez (2), Kingery (5). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 3. LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Davis 2 (8), Nimmo (8), Segura (5), Knapp (4), Kingery (3). HR_Davis (6), Segura (6). SB_Quinn (9). SF_Haseley (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
deGrom 2 4 3 3 1 1
Wacha 4 5 1 1 0 3
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Castro W,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 3
Díaz S,4-8 1 1 0 0 0 3
Philadelphia
Wheeler 7 1-3 7 3 3 0 2
Morgan BS,0-2 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Neris L,2-2 1 2 1 1 1 2

WP_Neris.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:17.